Harry Kewell: Crawley head coach says reports of fan confrontation 'exaggerated'

Harry Kewell
Harry Kewell appeared in two Champions League finals as a player for Liverpool

Crawley head coach Harry Kewell says some reports of a confrontation with fans have been "exaggerated" but he has "apologised for any misunderstanding".

The incident happened after Saturday's 4-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.

"While I did approach a disgruntled fan at full-time, it was merely to hear his concerns," he said in a statement on the League Two club's website.

"At no time did anyone need to hold me back," added the 39-year-old, who played for Leeds and Liverpool.

"In hindsight, I should have just gone straight to the changing rooms given that emotions were running high. I apologise for any misunderstanding."

The former Australia winger became Crawley head coach in May - his first managerial position in the English Football League.

His side are 21st in League Two, with only four wins and 17 points from 18 league matches, and are without a victory in six league games.

