Wales football: The contenders to replace Chris Coleman

How do you replace the most successful manager in the history of Welsh football?

That is exactly the conundrum facing the Football Association of Wales following Chris Coleman's decision to resign as national team head coach.

The prevalent feeling among Welsh supporters is that Wales' loss is most certainly Sunderland's gain, with the 47-year old announced as the new manager of the Championship strugglers.

It is little wonder Coleman is held in such high esteem, having not only led Wales to a first major tournament appearance in 58-years at Euro 2016, but defying expectation altogether as Wales reached the semi finals.

The desire to see Coleman remain in the post became a national clamour, a far cry from the early days of his tenure when some called for his resignation and the task of replacing his predecessor seemed impossible.

A former team-mate and close friend of the late Gary Speed, Coleman spoke of the 'difficult' circumstance of trying to succeed Speed following his death in 2011.

It took some time, but good results and a close bond with his players turned things around.

Had Wales not failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after defeat to the Republic of Ireland, Coleman may have stayed, but the FAW must now find a successor.

BBC Sport Wales looks at the key contenders for the post with time on the FAW's side as the national team next play at the China Cup in March, 2018.

Ryan Giggs won the Premier League as a player 13 times

The favourite

The bookies believe it is his job to lose and have former Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs as the odds-on favourite.

His lack of experience would not be a factor, as Wales have turned to rookie managers in the past in Mark Hughes and Speed, with Stoke boss Hughes believing Giggs to be the right man.

"I think he [Giggs] would be a candidate and good choice," he told BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek.

"I know from my own personal experience from getting the Welsh job very early in my career - it was my first job."

However, Giggs is by no means a candidate that would unite the nation, despite being a PR dream for the FAW due to his worldwide high profile.

Many Wales supporters felt Giggs picked and chose his Wales games as a player and believe he should have earned more than 64 caps.

Giggs is the man most likely, but he will be a polarising choice.

Craig Bellamy finished his career with hometown club Cardiff City

The Rookie

Second favourite with the bookies, a legend as a player and certainly a manager in the making, but this job might well come too soon for Craig Bellamy.

While his sharp mind and passion for Welsh football will be admired and appreciated by everyone connected with Wales, Bellamy is in his infancy as a coach, currently working in the age-grade set-up at Cardiff City under manager Neil Warnock.

He could be a Wales manager of the future, but his time is probably not now.

Tony Pulis was named Premier League manager of the season in 2013/14

The experienced candidate

Many might think the circumstances perfect as the stars potentially align for Tony Pulis to take a job he has admitted would interest him.

The 59-year old has arguably done all he can in club management and is the current odds-on favourite to be the next Premier League boss sacked with question marks over his future at West Bromwich Albion.

He is the outstanding candidate on paper and it is fair to say his credentials would appeal to many Welsh supporters.

However, would Pulis be an attractive candidate to the Wales players? Particularly key men like Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey?

Wales' recent success was built on the ideas of young coaches in Speed and Coleman and Pulis would be a big departure from that.

Osian Roberts was player manager of Mexican side New Mexico Chiles

The inside man

Described as "the most influential man in Welsh football," Osian Roberts serves both as the national team assistant manager and as technical director of Dragon Park, the FAW coaching facility that has seen the likes of Roberto Martinez, David Ginola and Marcel Desailly earn their coaching qualifications.

In terms of seamless transition, Roberts stepping up to the main role would certainly be an attractive proposition to the Wales players, who enjoy working with him. No-one knows the current set-up better.

However, Roberts surely could not combine his technical director role with being national team boss and he would be loathed to give up his position considering he has no experience as a club manager.

Another clue he may not expect to be a candidate for the post is the fact he has already commented about the possibility of Giggs getting the job.

Carl Robinson's playing career saw him appear for Wolves, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Norwich and Toronto

The long shot

Considered an outside chance with the bookmakers, do not count former Wales midfielder Carl Robinson out of the reckoning.

Robinson won 52 caps for Wales between 1999-2009 and is a popular figure among the fans for the fact he was always available for his country.

Robinson has quietly built up an impressive managerial CV since leaving the UK in 2007.

He has been head coach of the Vancouver Whitecaps since 2013 and despite modest budgets and expectations, has led them to three MLS play-off appearances.

He will not dominate headlines, but Robinson would be an attractive candidate to many.

Thierry Henry made 123 international appearances

The outsider

It might seem crazy, but Thierry Henry is certainly an intriguing potential contender when discussing a successor to Coleman.

As much of a global icon in the game as Giggs, Henry has ties to Wales after doing his coaching qualifications in Newport under Osian Roberts' guidance.

Already working in international football with Martinez as Belgium's assistant, Henry would surely interest the FAW if he wanted the job.

The chance to combine the role with his TV work could be attractive and he has praised the Welsh squad in the past.

If the FAW want a candidate who is as famous as Giggs but who would not split their fan-base, Henry, despite not being Welsh, would likely be a popular appointment.

