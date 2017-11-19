Scottish Gossip: Michael O'Neill. Scotland, Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell, PSG

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

West Bromwich Albion are ready to make a move for Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, the man the SFA have made their preferred choice to succeed Gordon Strachan as national boss. (Scottish Sun)

Chris Coleman, who is due to be confirmed as the new Sunderland manager once his departure from Wales is finalised, "turned down a shot at the Rangers job" after speaking to the Ibrox club on Friday afternoon about succeeding Pedro Caixinha. (Scottish Sun)

Edinson Cavani, who scored twice against Celtic at Parkhead in the 5-0 win, expects a different test in France on Wednesday

Paris St-Germain striker Edinson Cavani reckons the French outfit will face a very different Celtic side from the one they hammered 5-0 in Glasgow when the teams meet on Wednesday in the Champions League. (Sunday Mail)

And Celtic's Mikael Lustig says being in the Sweden side that upset Italy to claim a World Cup spot gives him the belief that the Scottish champions can get a result in France. (Scotsman)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers insist Nir Bitton is now the best central defender in Scotland outside of the Parkhead outfit, and has backed the Israeli, normally a midfielder, to cope against Paris St-Germain. (Herald)

Paris St-Germain moved six points clear or Monaco at the top of the table after a 4-1 win over Nantes - Cavani scored a double, with Angel Di Maria and Javier Pastore also on target - as PSG stretched their unbeaten start to 13 matches. (Various)

Louis Moult scored twice as Motherwell won at Aberdeen in the Premiership on Saturday

Motherwell striker Louis Moult sent a message to Celtic ahead of their League Cup final meeting at Hampden by netting twice to seal his side's win at Aberdeen on Saturday. (Herald)

Kenny Miller says Rangers' 2-0 home defeat by Hamilton Accies on Saturday was "embarrassing". (Scottish Sun)

And interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty admits he might not be in charge on Monday after the Accies won at Ibrox for the first time in 30 years. (Sunday Mail)

"Hunger and desire" are the keys to Glasgow City's continued dominance of the Scottish women's game, the side having won their 11th successive title this season. (Herald)

Other gossip

Craig Chalmers says Scotland's performance in the 22-17 defeat by New Zealand on Saturday had everything - except the perfect ending. (Herald)

Stuart Hogg went close to giving Scotland a dream result against New Zealand at Murrayfield

Australia could play Taniela "the Tongan Thor" Tupou against Scotland next week, with the 21-year-old prop becoming eligible to line up for the Wallabies from this Wednesday. (Scotsman)

Andy Murray will take his time before appointing a new coach, with the Scot having once again parted company with Ivan Lendl. (Herald)