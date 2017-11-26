Premier League
Huddersfield1Man City2

Huddersfield Town 1-2 Manchester City

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling scored his eighth league goal of the season, and his 12th in all competitions

Leaders Manchester City came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town and secure an 11th successive Premier League victory.

Pep Guardiola's side equalled the club record - set in 2015 - despite falling behind just before the break through a Nicolas Otamendi own goal.

Sergio Aguero's penalty early in the second half drew City level, and Raheem Sterling struck the winner with only six minutes to go.

This was the first time City have come from behind at half-time to win a Premier League away match since April 1995.

Huddersfield forward Rajiv van la Parra was sent off seconds after the final whistle following a clash with Leroy Sane.

Leroy Sane push by Rajiv van La Paraa
Rajiv van La Parra pushed Leroy Sane and was shown a straight red carc after the final whistle

Victory meant City re-established an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester United.

Defeat - Huddersfield's second at home in their first Premier League campaign - leaves the Terriers 11th in the table.

Line-ups

Huddersfield

  • 1Lössl
  • 2Smith
  • 25Jorgensen
  • 26Schindler
  • 3MaloneBooked at 64minsSubstituted forLöweat 74'minutes
  • 22InceSubstituted forQuanerat 81'minutes
  • 19Williams
  • 6HoggBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMounieat 86'minutes
  • 10Mooy
  • 17van La ParraBooked at 90mins
  • 20Depoitre

Substitutes

  • 9Kachunga
  • 14Cranie
  • 15Löwe
  • 23Quaner
  • 24Mounie
  • 28Green
  • 33Hadergjonaj

Man City

  • 31Ederson
  • 2Walker
  • 4KompanySubstituted forJesusat 80'minutes
  • 30Otamendi
  • 18Delph
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 25FernandinhoBooked at 63mins
  • 21SilvaBooked at 87minsSubstituted forMangalaat 89'minutes
  • 7Sterling
  • 10AgüeroSubstituted forGündoganat 86'minutes
  • 19SanéBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Bravo
  • 3Danilo
  • 8Gündogan
  • 15Mangala
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 33Jesus
  • 35Zinchenko
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
24,121

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home21%
Away79%
Shots
Home4
Away14
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Manchester City 2.

Booking

Leroy Sané (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Manchester City 2.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town).

Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).

Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).

Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Eliaquim Mangala replaces David Silva.

Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

Booking

David Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).

Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Sergio Agüero.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Steve Mounie replaces Jonathan Hogg.

Goal!

Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Manchester City 2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Fabian Delph.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Collin Quaner replaces Tom Ince.

Substitution

Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Vincent Kompany.

Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).

Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Chris Löwe replaces Scott Malone.

Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Kyle Walker is caught offside.

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Tommy Smith tries a through ball, but Tom Ince is caught offside.

Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).

Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town).

Booking

Scott Malone (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Malone (Huddersfield Town).

Booking

Fernandinho (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City1312104283437
2Man Utd139222862229
3Chelsea1382324111326
4Arsenal138142316725
5Tottenham1373321101124
6Liverpool136522518723
7Burnley136431210222
8Watford136342221121
9Brighton134451314-116
10Southampton134451315-216
11Huddersfield13436919-1015
12Leicester133551719-214
13Bournemouth134271114-314
14Newcastle134271117-614
15Stoke133461626-1013
16Everton133371328-1512
17West Brom132561019-911
18West Ham132471226-1410
19Swansea13238715-89
20Crystal Palace13229825-178
View full Premier League table

