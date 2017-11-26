Match ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Manchester City 2.
Huddersfield Town 1-2 Manchester City
-
- From the section Premier League
Leaders Manchester City came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town and secure an 11th successive Premier League victory.
Pep Guardiola's side equalled the club record - set in 2015 - despite falling behind just before the break through a Nicolas Otamendi own goal.
Sergio Aguero's penalty early in the second half drew City level, and Raheem Sterling struck the winner with only six minutes to go.
This was the first time City have come from behind at half-time to win a Premier League away match since April 1995.
Huddersfield forward Rajiv van la Parra was sent off seconds after the final whistle following a clash with Leroy Sane.
Victory meant City re-established an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester United.
Defeat - Huddersfield's second at home in their first Premier League campaign - leaves the Terriers 11th in the table.
More to follow
Line-ups
Huddersfield
- 1Lössl
- 2Smith
- 25Jorgensen
- 26Schindler
- 3MaloneBooked at 64minsSubstituted forLöweat 74'minutes
- 22InceSubstituted forQuanerat 81'minutes
- 19Williams
- 6HoggBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMounieat 86'minutes
- 10Mooy
- 17van La ParraBooked at 90mins
- 20Depoitre
Substitutes
- 9Kachunga
- 14Cranie
- 15Löwe
- 23Quaner
- 24Mounie
- 28Green
- 33Hadergjonaj
Man City
- 31Ederson
- 2Walker
- 4KompanySubstituted forJesusat 80'minutes
- 30Otamendi
- 18Delph
- 17De Bruyne
- 25FernandinhoBooked at 63mins
- 21SilvaBooked at 87minsSubstituted forMangalaat 89'minutes
- 7Sterling
- 10AgüeroSubstituted forGündoganat 86'minutes
- 19SanéBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Bravo
- 3Danilo
- 8Gündogan
- 15Mangala
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 33Jesus
- 35Zinchenko
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
- Attendance:
- 24,121
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home21%
- Away79%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Booking
Leroy Sané (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 1, Manchester City 2.
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town).
Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).
Fernandinho (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steve Mounie (Huddersfield Town).
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Eliaquim Mangala replaces David Silva.
Attempt missed. Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
David Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).
Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Ilkay Gündogan replaces Sergio Agüero.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Steve Mounie replaces Jonathan Hogg.
Goal!
Goal! Huddersfield Town 1, Manchester City 2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Fabian Delph.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Collin Quaner replaces Tom Ince.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Vincent Kompany.
Foul by David Silva (Manchester City).
Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Chris Löwe replaces Scott Malone.
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).
Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Kyle Walker is caught offside.
Offside, Huddersfield Town. Tommy Smith tries a through ball, but Tom Ince is caught offside.
Foul by Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City).
Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town).
Booking
Scott Malone (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Malone (Huddersfield Town).
Booking
Fernandinho (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.