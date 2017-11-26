Huddersfield Town 1-2 Manchester City

From the section

Raheem Sterling scored his eighth league goal of the season, and his 12th in all competitions

Leaders Manchester City came from behind to beat Huddersfield Town and secure an 11th successive Premier League victory.

Pep Guardiola's side equalled the club record - set in 2015 - despite falling behind just before the break through a Nicolas Otamendi own goal.

Sergio Aguero's penalty early in the second half drew City level, and Raheem Sterling struck the winner with only six minutes to go.

This was the first time City have come from behind at half-time to win a Premier League away match since April 1995.

Huddersfield forward Rajiv van la Parra was sent off seconds after the final whistle following a clash with Leroy Sane.

Victory meant City re-established an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester United.

Defeat - Huddersfield's second at home in their first Premier League campaign - leaves the Terriers 11th in the table.

