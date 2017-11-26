Match ends, Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 3.
Kilmarnock 1-3 Aberdeen
Aberdeen narrowed the gap on leaders Celtic with a victory that continued Kilmarnock's poor home form.
The visitors took the lead in just 54 seconds, with Kenny McLean converting Graeme Shinnie's pass.
Stephen O'Donnell scored an own goal before half-time, then Jordan Jones pulled a goal back after the break.
Stevie May scored a third goal to secure Aberdeen's win, before Jones was dismissed for a second yellow card after a foul on Shay Logan.
The defeat means Kilmarnock are still yet to win a game at Rugby Park this season, and they remain only two points clear of bottom-club Partick Thistle.
Aberdeen bounced back from losing to Motherwell in their last league outing, and now face back-to-back fixtures with Rangers.
The visitors could not have wished for a better start, as they dominated the opening stages then opened the scoring after less than a minute.
Shinnie slid McLean through to finish superbly on his weaker right foot inside Jamie MacDonalds's post. It was great movement and finishing, but all too easy from a defensive point of view.
Things quickly got worse for a Kilmarnock side still searching for their first home win of the season.
When Kilmarnock centre-back Kirk Broadfoot conceded a free-kick in a dangerous area, Greg Tansey flicked it into the box. The home side's marking seemed insufficient as the ball skimmed off Broadfoot then O'Donnell's face before flying past MacDonald for a cruel own goal.
That was unlucky for Kilmarnock, but the home side then began to take more ownership of the ball and build some pressure.
O'Donnell slashed wide from space in a good area. Jones then showed his pace on a surge towards the byeline, but his progress was efficiently snuffed out - before he curled over when he might squared in a good position.
Crucially, Joe Lewis in Aberdeen's goal did not have one save to make in the first half, and Kris Boyd and Gary Dicker came on for the second period as Kilmarnock sacrificed width for two strikers.
However, they might have been further behind immediately when May netted from close range only for Gary Mackay-Steven was flagged offside before delivering the assist.
An Aberdeen third looked on again when Mackay-Steven again crossed for McLean, only for MacDonald to produce a magnificent save to deny him.
Kilmarnock's change in approach and effective substitutions created uncertainty and eventually paid off. Boyd came close before Jones cut in from the left and fired a low effort beyond Lewis, for the home side's first attempt on target.
Aberdeen looked a touch ragged after conceding, however May capitalised on a break of the ball to end the contest with a fine finish low into the corner.
To their credit, the home side persevered, with Eamonn Brophy, Greg Taylor and Stuart Findlay all going close, and a second yellow card for Jones seemed a cruel end given Kilmarnock's desire in the second half.
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
- 1MacDonald
- 2O'Donnell
- 4Greer
- 5BroadfootBooked at 11mins
- 17Findlay
- 7McKenzieSubstituted forBoydat 45'minutes
- 6Power
- 21FrizzellBooked at 37minsSubstituted forDickerat 45'minutes
- 12Taylor
- 11JonesBooked at 88mins
- 22ErwinSubstituted forBrophyat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Dicker
- 9Boyd
- 15Thomas
- 16Boyd
- 23Hawkshaw
- 25Brophy
- 26Bell
Aberdeen
- 1Lewis
- 2Logan
- 5O'Connor
- 19McKenna
- 4Considine
- 3ShinnieBooked at 39mins
- 16TanseyBooked at 90mins
- 22ChristieSubstituted forRooneyat 72'minutes
- 7McLean
- 11Mackay-StevenSubstituted forReynoldsat 68'minutes
- 83MaySubstituted forMaynardat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Reynolds
- 8Stewart
- 9Rooney
- 10Maynard
- 14Arnason
- 15Wright
- 20Rogers
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 4,198
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 3.
Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen).
Booking
Greg Tansey (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greg Tansey (Aberdeen).
Dismissal
Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) is shown the red card.
Foul by Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock).
Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Nicky Maynard replaces Stevie May.
Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stevie May (Aberdeen).
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Joe Lewis.
Attempt saved. Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kirk Broadfoot (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Rooney (Aberdeen).
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 3. Stevie May (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Reynolds.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Adam Rooney replaces Ryan Christie.
Attempt missed. Shaleum Logan (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Aberdeen. Mark Reynolds replaces Gary Mackay-Steven.
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 1, Aberdeen 2. Jordan Jones (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Eamonn Brophy replaces Lee Erwin.
Attempt missed. Kris Boyd (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Gary Dicker.
Attempt blocked. Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Gary Dicker (Kilmarnock).
Kenny McLean (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Erwin (Kilmarnock).
Andrew Considine (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Alan Power (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.