Kilmarnock 1-3 Aberdeen

Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean opens the scoring at Rugby Park, after just 54 seconds

Aberdeen narrowed the gap on leaders Celtic with a victory that continued Kilmarnock's poor home form.

The visitors took the lead in just 54 seconds, with Kenny McLean converting Graeme Shinnie's pass.

Stephen O'Donnell scored an own goal before half-time, then Jordan Jones pulled a goal back after the break.

Stevie May scored a third goal to secure Aberdeen's win, before Jones was dismissed for a second yellow card after a foul on Shay Logan.

The defeat means Kilmarnock are still yet to win a game at Rugby Park this season, and they remain only two points clear of bottom-club Partick Thistle.

Aberdeen bounced back from losing to Motherwell in their last league outing, and now face back-to-back fixtures with Rangers.

Aberdeen striker Stevie May flicked on a free-kick that deflected off Kirk Broadfoot and then Stephen O'Donnell for the second goal at Rugby Park

The visitors could not have wished for a better start, as they dominated the opening stages then opened the scoring after less than a minute.

Shinnie slid McLean through to finish superbly on his weaker right foot inside Jamie MacDonalds's post. It was great movement and finishing, but all too easy from a defensive point of view.

Things quickly got worse for a Kilmarnock side still searching for their first home win of the season.

When Kilmarnock centre-back Kirk Broadfoot conceded a free-kick in a dangerous area, Greg Tansey flicked it into the box. The home side's marking seemed insufficient as the ball skimmed off Broadfoot then O'Donnell's face before flying past MacDonald for a cruel own goal.

That was unlucky for Kilmarnock, but the home side then began to take more ownership of the ball and build some pressure.

O'Donnell slashed wide from space in a good area. Jones then showed his pace on a surge towards the byeline, but his progress was efficiently snuffed out - before he curled over when he might squared in a good position.

Stevie May added his own name to the scoresheet before the end, striking Aberdeen's third in the 3-1 in

Crucially, Joe Lewis in Aberdeen's goal did not have one save to make in the first half, and Kris Boyd and Gary Dicker came on for the second period as Kilmarnock sacrificed width for two strikers.

However, they might have been further behind immediately when May netted from close range only for Gary Mackay-Steven was flagged offside before delivering the assist.

An Aberdeen third looked on again when Mackay-Steven again crossed for McLean, only for MacDonald to produce a magnificent save to deny him.

Kilmarnock's change in approach and effective substitutions created uncertainty and eventually paid off. Boyd came close before Jones cut in from the left and fired a low effort beyond Lewis, for the home side's first attempt on target.

Aberdeen looked a touch ragged after conceding, however May capitalised on a break of the ball to end the contest with a fine finish low into the corner.

To their credit, the home side persevered, with Eamonn Brophy, Greg Taylor and Stuart Findlay all going close, and a second yellow card for Jones seemed a cruel end given Kilmarnock's desire in the second half.