BBC Sport - Match of the Day: West Brom shouldn't fire Tony Pulis - Alan Shearer

West Brom shouldn't fire Pulis - Shearer

Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer explains why he would hold back on sacking West Brom manager Tony Pulis after their 4-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.

WATCH MORE: Pulis 'will plough on' at West Brom

Top videos

Video

West Brom shouldn't fire Pulis - Shearer

Video

England score four tries in win against Australia

Video

Stones out for six weeks - Guardiola

Video

Five reasons why Zlatan has been missed...

Video

Scotland beaten by All Blacks - highlights

Video

Man Utd were dominant - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Goffin shocks Federer to reach final - five great shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: Amos scores decisive try for Wales

Video

Conte hails Morata-Hazard partnership

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Fiji beat New Zealand in huge World Cup upset

Video

Wenger 'very proud' of derby win for Gunners

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Successor must be passionate Welshman - Coleman

  • From the section Welsh
Video

Pochettino bemoans decisions leading to Arsenal opener

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired