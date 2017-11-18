BBC Sport - Match of the Day: West Brom shouldn't fire Tony Pulis - Alan Shearer
West Brom shouldn't fire Pulis - Shearer
- From the section West Brom
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer explains why he would hold back on sacking West Brom manager Tony Pulis after their 4-0 defeat at home to Chelsea.
