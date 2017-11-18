Istanbul Basaksehir 5-1 Galatasaray
European Football
Emmanuel Adebayor scored his second hat-trick for Istanbul Basaksehir against Galatasaray this year as they thrashed their Turkish title rivals.
The former Arsenal striker, 33, was the first player in six years to score a treble against Gala in the Turkish league when he did so in April.
And he did so again, scoring late in the first half, again just before the hour and then a 76th-minute penalty.
The 5-1 win takes them level on points with their Istanbul rivals at the top.
Togo international Adebayor, who used to play for Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, joined Istanbul Basaksehir in January.
Line-ups
Istanbul Basaksehir
- 1Babacan
- 33Ucar
- 4Attamah
- 6Epureanu
- 3Clichy
- 88Inler
- 17KahveciSubstituted forOzmertat 76'minutes
- 7Visca
- 8da Costa
- 11EliaSubstituted forFreiat 86'minutes
- 10AdebayorSubstituted forErdincat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 18Napoleoni
- 19Erdinc
- 20Ozmert
- 27da Costa
- 29Frei
- 34Günok
- 39Erdem
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 2Ferreira Filho
- 3Maicon
- 64Denayer
- 33Latovlevici
- 20NdiayeBooked at 65mins
- 25FernandoBooked at 20mins
- 10BelhandaSubstituted forMendes Rodriguesat 79'minutes
- 6Cigerci
- 9Derdiyok
- 18Gomis
Substitutes
- 5Calik
- 7Öztekin
- 8Inan
- 11Gümüs
- 14Linnes
- 16Carrasso
- 17Bassan
- 24Mendes Rodrigues
- 28Günter
- 67Iscan
- Referee:
- Alì Palabiyik
Match Stats
Home TeamIstanbul BasaksehirAway TeamGalatasaray
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9