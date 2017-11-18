Istanbul Basaksehir 5-1 Galatasaray

Emmanuel Adebayor has scored 13 goals in the Turkish Super Lig since his January move

Emmanuel Adebayor scored his second hat-trick for Istanbul Basaksehir against Galatasaray this year as they thrashed their Turkish title rivals.

The former Arsenal striker, 33, was the first player in six years to score a treble against Gala in the Turkish league when he did so in April.

And he did so again, scoring late in the first half, again just before the hour and then a 76th-minute penalty.

The 5-1 win takes them level on points with their Istanbul rivals at the top.

Togo international Adebayor, who used to play for Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, joined Istanbul Basaksehir in January.