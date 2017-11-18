Turkish Super Lig
Istanbul Basaksehir5Galatasaray1

Istanbul Basaksehir 5-1 Galatasaray

Emmanuel Adebayor
Emmanuel Adebayor has scored 13 goals in the Turkish Super Lig since his January move

Emmanuel Adebayor scored his second hat-trick for Istanbul Basaksehir against Galatasaray this year as they thrashed their Turkish title rivals.

The former Arsenal striker, 33, was the first player in six years to score a treble against Gala in the Turkish league when he did so in April.

And he did so again, scoring late in the first half, again just before the hour and then a 76th-minute penalty.

The 5-1 win takes them level on points with their Istanbul rivals at the top.

Togo international Adebayor, who used to play for Manchester City, Tottenham and Crystal Palace, joined Istanbul Basaksehir in January.

Line-ups

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • 1Babacan
  • 33Ucar
  • 4Attamah
  • 6Epureanu
  • 3Clichy
  • 88Inler
  • 17KahveciSubstituted forOzmertat 76'minutes
  • 7Visca
  • 8da Costa
  • 11EliaSubstituted forFreiat 86'minutes
  • 10AdebayorSubstituted forErdincat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 18Napoleoni
  • 19Erdinc
  • 20Ozmert
  • 27da Costa
  • 29Frei
  • 34Günok
  • 39Erdem

Galatasaray

  • 1Muslera
  • 2Ferreira Filho
  • 3Maicon
  • 64Denayer
  • 33Latovlevici
  • 20NdiayeBooked at 65mins
  • 25FernandoBooked at 20mins
  • 10BelhandaSubstituted forMendes Rodriguesat 79'minutes
  • 6Cigerci
  • 9Derdiyok
  • 18Gomis

Substitutes

  • 5Calik
  • 7Öztekin
  • 8Inan
  • 11Gümüs
  • 14Linnes
  • 16Carrasso
  • 17Bassan
  • 24Mendes Rodrigues
  • 28Günter
  • 67Iscan
Referee:
Alì Palabiyik

Match Stats

Home TeamIstanbul BasaksehirAway TeamGalatasaray
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home6
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Saturday 18th November 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Galatasaray1282227141326
2Istanbul Basaksehir128222314926
3Besiktas126421912722
4Kayserispor115421713419
5Sivasspor116141715219
6Bursaspor125342215718
7Göztepe S.K.125342221118
8Akhisarspor125341819-118
9Fenerbahçe114522116517
10Alanyaspor114252422214
11Yeni Malatyaspor114251619-314
12Trabzonspor113441923-413
13Antalyaspor123451421-713
14Kasimpasa S.K.113351821-312
15Konyaspor123271216-411
16Kardemir Karabükspor112271219-78
17Osmanlispor112271422-88
18Gençlerbirligi112271326-138
View full Turkish Super Lig table

