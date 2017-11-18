NAC Breda 0-8 Ajax

Donny van de Beek had only scored once in 38 Dutch top-flight games before his hat-trick

Donny van de Beek scored a hat-trick as Ajax thrashed NAC Breda 8-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The Amsterdam side led 5-0 after 33 minutes through a Matthijs de Ligt double, Van de Beek's first two goals and a David Neres strike.

Lasse Schone scored a penalty, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar netted and 20-year-old Van de Beek, who had scored only one Eredivise goal before kick-off, got his third.

It fell short of equalling the largest Eredivisie away win, SC Enschede's 10-1 win at Sittardia in 1960.

The largest victory in the Dutch top flight's is Ajax's 12-1 home win over Vitesse in 1972.

Ajax are five points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven, who play at PEC Zwolle on Sunday at 13:30 GMT.