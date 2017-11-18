Match ends, NAC Breda 0, Ajax 8.
NAC Breda 0-8 Ajax
Donny van de Beek scored a hat-trick as Ajax thrashed NAC Breda 8-0 in the Dutch Eredivisie.
The Amsterdam side led 5-0 after 33 minutes through a Matthijs de Ligt double, Van de Beek's first two goals and a David Neres strike.
Lasse Schone scored a penalty, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar netted and 20-year-old Van de Beek, who had scored only one Eredivise goal before kick-off, got his third.
It fell short of equalling the largest Eredivisie away win, SC Enschede's 10-1 win at Sittardia in 1960.
The largest victory in the Dutch top flight's is Ajax's 12-1 home win over Vitesse in 1972.
Ajax are five points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven, who play at PEC Zwolle on Sunday at 13:30 GMT.
Line-ups
NAC Breda
- 12Birighitti
- 2Sporkslede
- 22Villar
- 5Mets
- 69AngelinoBooked at 32mins
- 6Verschueren
- 10VloetSubstituted forSprangersat 74'minutes
- 8El Allouchi
- 7KorteSubstituted forMeijersat 45'minutes
- 9AmbroseSubstituted forEnevoldsenat 66'minutes
- 19Garcia Alonso
Substitutes
- 1Noppert
- 11Fernandes
- 18Meijers
- 23Bertrams
- 28Snepvangers
- 30Nijholt
- 35Horsfield
- 45Sprangers
- 87Enevoldsen
Ajax
- 1Onana
- 3Veltman
- 4de Ligt
- 26Viergever
- 8SinkgravenSubstituted forWöberat 81'minutes
- 6van de Beek
- 20Schöne
- 10Ziyech
- 7Neres Campos
- 25DolbergSubstituted forHuntelaarat 60'minutes
- 45KluivertSubstituted forde Jongat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Wöber
- 9Huntelaar
- 18Johnsen
- 21de Jong
- 22van Leer
- 23de Jong
- 42Zeefuik
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
- Attendance:
- 18,969
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away30
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away14
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, NAC Breda 0, Ajax 8.
Foul by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax).
Pablo Marí (NAC Breda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Arno Verschueren (NAC Breda).
Attempt missed. Joël Veltman (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Lasse Schöne with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Arno Verschueren.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Bart Meijers.
Offside, NAC Breda. Mounir El Allouchi tries a through ball, but Thomas Enevoldsen is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Maximilian Wöber replaces Daley Sinkgraven.
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bart Meijers (NAC Breda).
Goal!
Goal! NAC Breda 0, Ajax 8. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong.
Attempt saved. Mounir El Allouchi (NAC Breda) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, NAC Breda. Richelor Sprangers replaces Rai Vloet.
Goal!
Goal! NAC Breda 0, Ajax 7. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nick Viergever.
Offside, NAC Breda. Fabian Sporkslede tries a through ball, but Rai Vloet is caught offside.
Foul by Joël Veltman (Ajax).
Mounir El Allouchi (NAC Breda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Nick Viergever (Ajax) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Karol Mets.
Attempt blocked. Frenkie de Jong (Ajax) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Angeliño.
David Neres (Ajax) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box.
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Daley Sinkgraven.
Attempt missed. Thomas Enevoldsen (NAC Breda) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Manu García.
Substitution
Substitution, NAC Breda. Thomas Enevoldsen replaces Thierry Ambrose.
Goal!
Goal! NAC Breda 0, Ajax 6. Lasse Schöne (Ajax) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty Ajax. Frenkie de Jong draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Mounir El Allouchi (NAC Breda) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Mark Birighitti.
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by David Neres.
Attempt saved. Pablo Marí (NAC Breda) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.
Foul by David Neres (Ajax).
Mounir El Allouchi (NAC Breda) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, NAC Breda. Manu García tries a through ball, but Rai Vloet is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Frenkie de Jong replaces Justin Kluivert.
Substitution
Substitution, Ajax. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar replaces Kasper Dolberg.