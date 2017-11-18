BBC Sport - Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United: Jose Mourinho pleased by 'dominant' response
Man Utd were dominant - Mourinho
- From the section Man Utd
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is pleased with his side's "dominant" reaction after they fought back from a goal behind to beat Newcastle 4-1.
MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired