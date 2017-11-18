BBC Sport - Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United: Rafael Benitez proud of Magpies' performance
Benitez proud of Magpies' performance
Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says his side played "really well" against "top-class" opponents after taking a surprise lead at Old Trafford before succumbing to a 4-1 defeat by Manchester United.
