Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says his side played "really well" against "top-class" opponents after taking a surprise lead at Old Trafford before succumbing to a 4-1 defeat by Manchester United.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 4-1 Newcastle United

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day at 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

