Rangers 0-2 Hamilton: Martin Canning lauds landmark Accies win

Martin Canning became the first Hamilton manager since John Lambie to win at Ibrox

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning hailed a "great achievement" following his side's 2-0 victory away to Rangers.

Accies ended a 30-year wait for a win over Rangers, with the result also their first league victory at Ibrox since 1926.

"People still talk about the last time we won there," Canning told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"It's great to get a reward and come to a place like this and manage to win."

Second-half goals from David Templeton and Darren Lyon secured the three points for Canning's side, who moved up to seventh in the Scottish Premiership.

"This is a great achievement for the club. From everybody from the top to the bottom. It's fantastic for the fans as well.

"There's lots of positives. You can't downplay this result for the club, it's a big result but it is one win, it's three points. We've got to try and go again and make sure we react well and be positive for next Saturday."

For former Rangers winger Templeton, it was a third successive scoring appearance, having netted in the 2-2 draw with Aberdeen and the win away to Dundee.

"We know that with Temps, that he's got the quality," Canning said.

"The goal is obviously pleasing. His work-rate for the team and the effort that he puts in for everybody else is as well is fantastic and Antonio [Rojano] up there beside him - the two of them are a handful just now. The work-rate's excellent.

"There's another 10 or 11 guys, 12 guys, the guys that came on today that you could talk about.

Graeme Murty was unable to build on Rangers' recent wins over Hearts and Partick Thistle

"The boys and [goalkeeper Gary Woods] as well, they defended fantastically and we had to defend a lot. There was a lot of balls put in that we had to get on the end of and block as well. It's one of those days for us and a lot of things have gone right.

"It's been a good month. We were a bit unfortunate not to have beaten Aberdeen last time out and to come here on the back of that and get a fantastic result, we'll be looking to try and continue that on Saturday.

"Obviously, we know it's going to be difficult against a strong Hibs team that have been going really well this season so it's going to be a tough ask."

Rangers interim manager Graeme Murty was looking to build on two wins since the departure of Pedro Caixinha, who failed to manage three successive games during his reign.

And Murty said he "can't really have a thought about" whether the result will affect his prospects of getting the job longer term, with the club expected to draw up a shortlist next week.

"It will or it won't," he said. "That's just noise around our performance.

"What we managed to do is get the players focused and ready for the performance. The performance didn't give us the three points. That's all I can worry about and I'm going to look on Monday and make sure, if I'm in post, the players learn the lessons from this and that they get a good week's training and go and put things right."

Alfredo Morelos twice hit the crossbar and missed other chances as his scoreless streak stretched to nine matches.

"When you see him in training, he knocks them in for fun," Murty added.

"We have to keep believing in the players and what we are trying to do and, candidly, I still can't believe we didn't get a goal. I think if we had got a goal, momentum would have swung back in our favour and you would have seen a different mentality and quality to our play."