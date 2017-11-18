BBC Sport - Kelly double as Glens scrape past Warrenpoint Town at Milltown
Kelly double as Glens scrape past Warrenpoint
- From the section Irish
Daniel Kelly is on target twice as Glentoran see off Warrenpoint Town 3-2 at Milltown.
Tiernan McNicoll was Glentoran's other goalscorer, with Conall McGrandles notching a double for 'Point.
