BBC Sport - Glenavon ease past bottom club Ballinamallard United
Glenavon ease past bottom club Ballinamallard
- From the section Irish
Glenavon ease past bottom placed Ballinamallard United 3-0 at Ferney Park to move to within two points of league leaders Coleraine.
Mark Sykes and James Singleton scored for the Lurgan Blues in the first half, with substitute Marc Griffin adding a third after the break.
