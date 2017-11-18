BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Linfield edge out leaders Coleraine 2-1 at Windsor Park

Linfield edge out Coleraine 2-1 at Windsor Park as the leaders suffer a first league defeat of the season.

An Andrew Waterworth penalty and a Mark Stafford header put the Blues 2-0 in front, before Darren McCauley replied for the visitors in the second half.

