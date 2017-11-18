BBC Sport - Successor as Wales manager must be passionate Welshman, says Chris Coleman

Successor must be passionate Welshman - Coleman

  • From the section Welsh

Departing Wales manager Chris Coleman says he would like to see a "passionate Welshman" succeed him.

Coleman has opted not to sign a new contract with the Football Association of Wales and confirmed he will be in charge of Championship strugglers Sunderland for Tuesday night's match at Aston Villa.

The 47-year-old was speaking in Newport city centre as the guest of honour to turn on the Christmas lights.

Coleman's assistant with Wales, Osian Roberts, has told BBC Sport Wales that he would like to see Manchester United great Ryan Giggs take over.

Top videos

Video

Successor must be passionate Welshman - Coleman

  • From the section Welsh
Video

Five reasons why Zlatan has been missed...

Video

England score four tries in win against Australia

Video

Stones out for six weeks - Guardiola

Video

Goffin shocks Federer to reach final - five great shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: Amos score decisive try for Wales

Video

Conte hails Morata-Hazard partnership

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Fiji beat New Zealand in huge World Cup upset

Video

Wenger 'very proud' of derby win for Gunners

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Pochettino bemoans decisions leading to Arsenal opener

Video

Man City will go all season unbeaten - Keown

Video

Fiji captain's emotional interview after New Zealand win

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired