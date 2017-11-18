BBC Sport - Successor as Wales manager must be passionate Welshman, says Chris Coleman
Successor must be passionate Welshman - Coleman
Departing Wales manager Chris Coleman says he would like to see a "passionate Welshman" succeed him.
Coleman has opted not to sign a new contract with the Football Association of Wales and confirmed he will be in charge of Championship strugglers Sunderland for Tuesday night's match at Aston Villa.
The 47-year-old was speaking in Newport city centre as the guest of honour to turn on the Christmas lights.
Coleman's assistant with Wales, Osian Roberts, has told BBC Sport Wales that he would like to see Manchester United great Ryan Giggs take over.
