BBC Sport - Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield : Two big decisions cost Terriers - David Wagner
Two big decisions cost Huddersfield - Wagner
- From the section Huddersfield
Huddersfield boss David Wagner says although his team lost 4-0 at Bournemouth, the result did not reflect how his team actually played.
MATCH REPORT:Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired