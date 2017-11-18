BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton: David Unsworth pleased with Toffees' ‘fight’
Unsworth pleased with Everton ‘fight’
Everton caretaker manager David Unsworth says his side had to show great "resilience" and "fight" to claim a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 2-2 Everton
