BBC Sport - Burnley 2-0 Swansea: We need to break cycle - Paul Clement
Swans need to break cycle - Clement
- From the section Swansea
Swansea head coach Paul Clement reflects on a disappointing performance following the Swans 2-0 loss against Burnley.
MATCH REPORT - Burnley 2-0 Swansea
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired