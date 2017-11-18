BBC Sport - Burnley 2-0 Swansea: Sean Dyche delighted with Swansea performance

Burnley manager Sean Dyche praises the Clarets' "game intelligence" following their 2-0 win against Swansea.

MATCH REPORT - Burnley 2-0 Swansea

Premier League manager reaction

Dyche delighted with Swansea performance

Stones out for six weeks - Guardiola

Conte hails Morata-Hazard partnership

  • From the section Chelsea
Wenger 'very proud' of derby win for Gunners

  • From the section Arsenal
Pochettino bemoans decisions leading to Arsenal opener

Liverpool were in a really good mood - Klopp

Defeat doesn't change my position - Pulis

Leicester beaten by best team in Europe - Puel

Howe 'delighted' for hat-trick hero Wilson

Massive negative to only get draw - Hodgson

Unsworth pleased with Everton ‘fight’

  • From the section Everton
Two big decisions cost Huddersfield - Wagner

Swans need to break cycle - Clement

  • From the section Swansea
Mistakes cost Saints - Pellegrino

