Liverpool 3-0 Southampton Mistakes cost us - Mauricio Pellegrino
Mistakes cost Saints - Pellegrino
- From the section Southampton
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino says a number of "mistakes" from his side cost them the game. after their 3-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
