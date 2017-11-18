BBC Sport - Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield: Eddie Howe 'delighted' for hat-trick hero Callum Wilson
Howe 'delighted' for hat-trick hero Wilson
- From the section Bournemouth
Eddie Howe says he is "delighted" for Callum Wilson who scored a hat-trick - his first Premier League goals since returning from serious injury - to earn 10-man Bournemouth victory over Huddersfield Town.
MATCH REPORT: Bournemouth 4-0 Huddersfield
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired