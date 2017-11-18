BBC Sport - Leicester 0-2 Man City: Foxes beaten by best team in Europe - Claude Puel

Leicester beaten by best team in Europe - Puel

Claude Puel says Leicester were beaten by the "best team in Europe" as Manchester City produced another dominant performance at the King Power.

MATCH REPORT: Leicester 0-2 Man City

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Leicester beaten by best team in Europe - Puel

Video

Stones out for six weeks - Guardiola

Video

Conte hails Morata-Hazard partnership

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Wenger 'very proud' of derby win for Gunners

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Pochettino bemoans decisions leading to Arsenal opener

Video

Liverpool were in a really good mood - Klopp

Video

Defeat doesn't change my position - Pulis

Video

Howe 'delighted' for hat-trick hero Wilson

Video

Massive negative to only get draw - Hodgson

Video

Unsworth pleased with Everton ‘fight’

  • From the section Everton
Video

Two big decisions cost Huddersfield - Wagner

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired