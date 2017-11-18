Premier League stats: Salah, Coutinho, Ozil, Lloris, De Bruyne

From the section

Manchester City extend their remarkable start to the season, Crystal Palace put themselves in unwanted company and Hugo Lloris continues his bad travels.

Here are the 10 best stats from Saturday's Premier League action:

Manchester City won again. This is only the second time a Premier League side have won 34 points from their first 12 games of the season. City also achieved this in 2011-12, when they won the title.

City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has now had a hand in 50 Premier League goals (16 goals, 34 assists). He has done this in 76 Premier League appearances, the quickest by a midfielder in the history of the competition.

Burnley have won three consecutive top-flight games for the first time since January 1975, when Status Quo were number one with 'Down Down'

Crystal Palace have collected five points from their opening 12 Premier League games. Only one team have survived relegation having won five points or fewer at this stage of the season (Everton, with four points in 1994-95). Everton stayed up that year, while Palace went down.

Everton left-back Leighton Baines has scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time. David Unsworth, the current manager, is the only defender to score more Premier League penalties (22) than Baines (20).

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho scored and created a goal against Southampton and now has 31 assists, the third highest number of assists for the Reds in Premier League history. Only Steven Gerrard (92) and Steve McManaman (58) have more than the Brazilian.

Mohamed Salah has netted nine goals in the Premier League this term, the most by any Liverpool player in their first 12 appearances in the competition.

West Brom's 4-0 defeat by Chelsea was Tony Pulis' joint-heaviest home Premier League loss, matching defeats by Manchester City (October 2016) and Chelsea (January 2013) during his time as Stoke boss.

Since making his Premier League debut in September 2013, Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has provided 45 assists, more than any other player in the competition and 21 more than any other Gunners player in that time.

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has never kept an away Premier League clean sheet against the other members of the 'big six' (Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool), conceding 56 goals in 24 games - an average of 2.3 per game.

