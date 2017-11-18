Saturday's Premier League results: Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool win

Mohamed Salah has scored nine goals in 12 Premier League games since joining Liverpool in the summer

Arsenal won a north London derby against Tottenham in the Premier League for the first time since 2014, while leaders Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool also picked up victories.

Shkodran Mustafi's header from a contentious free-kick decision, followed by an Alexis Sanchez strike, moved the Gunners to sixth and within a point of Mauricio Pochettino's side.

Chelsea thumped West Brom 4-0 as Eden Hazard scored twice in a result that leaves Albion a point above the relegation zone and puts more pressure on boss Tony Pulis.

But the Blues remain nine points behind leaders Manchester City, who overcame Leicester thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kevin de Bruyne - although Pep Guardiola's side lost England defender John Stones to a serious-looking hamstring injury.

Manchester United can go back above Chelsea into second if they beat Newcastle at 17:30 GMT.

Liverpool and Burnley kept pace with the top-four contenders with home wins over Southampton and Swansea respectively.

A Mohamed Salah double and Philippe Coutinho saw Liverpool go fifth with a 3-0 victory, while Sean Dyche's Clarets continued their impressive season courtesy of goals from Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes, to remain level on points with the Reds and Arsenal.

Managerless Everton twice came from behind to secure a point in a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace, who remain bottom of the table.

And Callum Wilson scored his first Bournemouth goals since January, following a long injury lay-off, netting a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Huddersfield.

