Motherwell can end Celtic unbeaten run - Stephen Robinson

Louis Moult celebrates with Chris Cadden as his double gave Motherwell a 2-0 win over Aberdeen

Manager Stephen Robinson believes Motherwell can end Celtic's unbeaten domestic run in next Sunday's League Cup final.

A Louis Moult double gave Motherwell a 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

And, after beating three Premiership sides on the way to the final, Robinson says they are going to Hampden to win.

"We beat Aberdeen deservedly and we deserve a crack at Celtic and by no means will we go and lie down," Robinson told BBC Scotland.

Celtic are unbeaten in 64 domestic games under manager Brendan Rodgers and a quirk of the fixture list means Motherwell now face them three times on the trot.

Robsinson said: "We are aware of a hard couple of weeks coming up with Celtic to play three times now after coming away to the second placed team.

"I've said all along that somebody has got to beat them and we have them three times so we have a great opportunity.

"Make no mistake, we know how good Celtic are, we know their threats, we know what level of finances they can buy players with.

"We don't have that, but what we do have is a real organisation and desire to win football matches and we will be going to enjoy the day and make a right game of it.

"We have beaten Aberdeen and Rangers to get there and won at Ross County so we have deserved a crack at it, so it is up to me to put out a team that will be competitive and give them a little fright."

With Louis Moult in the team Motherwell fans will feel anything is possible as he took his tally to 14 for the season and inflicted only Aberdeen's second league defeat of the season.

Stephen Robinson was full of praise for Louis Moult after the win over Aberdeen

It's 50 goals in just 96 appearances for the Steelmen, and with the team up to fifth in the Premiership as well as the cup final to look forward to it justifies the decision not to sell him in the summer.

"We were fully focussed on the game and you could see that we weren't thinking at all about the cup final next week," Robinson said.

"In fact I told the players that if they didn't do well they would be fighting for places against Celtic and I thought we got the result we deserved from the game.

He added: "Louis Moult is always in the right place at the right time to get the goals but his overall play was excellent today and we can say that about everyone who played.

"Louis is ambitious and he has scored a lot of goals which has brought a lot of interest from other clubs, but the reality is nobody offered the right money for him.

"We won't undersell him and my point to the board was if we keep him we can finish one or two places higher in the league that more than pays for what we could have made with a transfer."