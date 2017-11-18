BBC Sport - Gavin Whyte hits first-half hat-trick as Crusaders rout Carrick Rangers
Whyte hat-trick as Crues rout Carrick
- From the section Irish
Gavin Whyte scores a first-half hat-trick as Crusaders rout Carrick Rangers 7-1 at Seaview to consolidate their third position in the league.
Jamie Glackin (2), Jordan Owens and substitute Ryan Nimick also found the net for the in-form Crues, with Mark Clarke heading a late consolation for struggling Carrick.
