BBC Sport - Gavin Whyte hits first-half hat-trick as Crusaders rout Carrick Rangers

Gavin Whyte scores a first-half hat-trick as Crusaders rout Carrick Rangers 7-1 at Seaview to consolidate their third position in the league.

Jamie Glackin (2), Jordan Owens and substitute Ryan Nimick also found the net for the in-form Crues, with Mark Clarke heading a late consolation for struggling Carrick.

