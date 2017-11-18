Irish Premiership: Linfield end Coleraine unbeaten run with 2-1 win

Mark Stafford scored Linfield's second against Coleraine

Linfield inflicted a first Premiership defeat of the season on Coleraine with a 2-1 victory over the league leaders.

An Andrew Waterworth penalty and Mark Stafford's goal made it 2-0 at half-time, with Darren McCauley replying for the Bannsiders in the second half.

Glenavon are two points off the top after beating Ballinamallard 3-0, while Crusaders hammered Carrick Rangers 7-1.

Cliftonville won 1-0 at Ards, Glentoran edged out Warrenpoint Town 3-2 and Ballymena saw off Dungannon Swifts 2-1.

Linfield went into their encounter with Coleraine at Windsor Park having lost six of their last eight games and needing a positive result to cut their 11-point deficit to the pacesetters.

Waterworth opened the scoring from the penalty spot after David Ogilby appeared to clip the striker inside the area and central defender Stafford, who was only able to play after his midweek red card against Crusaders was rescinded, headed in the second.

McCauley's low shot found the net for his 10th goal of the season but despite a much improved second-half display Oran Kearney's side were unable to prevent just a third defeat in 30 top-flight fixtures stretching back to Boxing Day last year.

Mark Sykes was on target in the first half and James Singleton and substitute Marc Griffin in the second as Glenavon extended their unbeaten league run to 10 matches. The Lurgan Blues have six wins from seven outings away from home this season.

Ballinamallard remain rooted to the bottom with 10 defeats from their last 11 Premiership games.

Jay Donnelly's first-half goal at the Bangor Fuels Arena secured a seventh success in eight league matches for Cliftonville, with Barry Gray's side having now won four in a row without conceding a goal.

Gavin Whyte scored a first half hat-trick for Crusaders

Crusaders remain third in the table after thumping Carrick, Gavin Whyte grabbing a first-half hat-trick, one of them a penalty.

Jamie Glackin grabbed a double, with striker Jordan Owens and substitute Ryan Nimick also getting their names on the scoresheet as the Crues extended their winning sequence to eight in all competitions. Mark Clarke headed in a late consolation.

Daniel Kelly scored twice and Tiernan McNicholl once in Glentoran's 3-2 triumph at Warrenpoint Town, Kelly netting the winner after Conall McGrandles had brought the hosts level with a quickfire double at Milltown.

Ballymena, who lie seventh, moved four points clear of Dungannon Swifts thanks to Gary Thompson's goal three minutes from time at the Showgrounds.

Johnny McMurray had headed the Sky Blues in front before half-time, with Swifts skipper Ryan Harpur equalising with another headed effort in the second half.

The pick of next weekend's fixtures see Glenavon entertain Linfield on Friday night, with Coleraine at home to in-form Crusaders on Saturday.