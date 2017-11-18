Mauricio Pochettino says the decisions which led to Arsenal's first goal were incorrect, and that Shkodran Mustafi's "offside" goal changed the game after his Tottenham side were beaten 2-0 at the Emirates.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.