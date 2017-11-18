BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino says Mustafi goal was offside
Pochettino bemoans decisions leading to Arsenal opener
- From the section Tottenham
Mauricio Pochettino says the decisions which led to Arsenal's first goal were incorrect, and that Shkodran Mustafi's "offside" goal changed the game after his Tottenham side were beaten 2-0 at the Emirates.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired