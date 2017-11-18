BBC Sport - Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino says Mustafi goal was offside

Pochettino bemoans decisions leading to Arsenal opener

Mauricio Pochettino says the decisions which led to Arsenal's first goal were incorrect, and that Shkodran Mustafi's "offside" goal changed the game after his Tottenham side were beaten 2-0 at the Emirates.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

