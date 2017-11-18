Theo Walcott's cheeky Twitter celebration backfires

Remember Theo Walcott's cheeky gesture to the Tottenham fans as he was stretchered off during an FA Cup tie in 2014?

Well, despite not featuring in the squad for Saturday's latest derby, the forward was at it again after Arsenal won 2-0 against their north London rivals.

Walcott has 1.7m Twitter followers, so you would expect one or two less-than-pleased responses to his 'banter'.

But what was it that irked his followers most about the tweet?

The answer... his grammar.

Walcott was inundated with replies condemning his use of the word "of" rather than "have".

Even a few Arsenal fans gave him stick for it!

Lesson learned, boys and girls - even if you manage to make it as a superstar footballer, you still need to pay attention to grammar and spelling!