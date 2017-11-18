EFL: Chris Coleman's Christmas lights and Luton's goal from a 'different postcode'

Media playback is not supported on this device Successor as Wales manager must be passionate Welshman, says Chris Coleman

The Championship returned from its last international break of 2017 and certainly added to the frivolity of Leagues One and Two.

There are stories of a manager-in-waiting engaging in festive joy, an English club record that nobody wanted and a horrible miss that will do the rounds on social media for weeks to come.

BBC Sport brings you five things you may have missed from Saturday's EFL action.

Stadium of (Christmas) Lights

It is that time of year when reality TV stars, talent show contestants and local celebrities are called upon to switch on Christmas lights in towns and cities across the UK.

Such bookings are in the diary months in advance and Chris Coleman was not going to let his impending appointment at Sunderland get in the way of a prior engagement.

Coleman quit as Wales boss on Friday but was not on Wearside for their draw with Millwall (more on that result to come...)

The former Fulham and Coventry manager was instead turning on the Christmas decorations in the Welsh city of Newport - his new office will be the Stadium of Light, after all...

When asked if he would be leading the Black Cats out at Aston Villa on Tuesday, he replied: "That's the idea. I've got an early flight tomorrow (Sunday) and then I'm straight into it.

"It's a big game on Tuesday at Villa Park."

Wearsiders' woes plumb new depths

Coleman will inherit a record-breaking side, but for all the wrong reasons.

Sunderland became the first team in English football history to fail to win in 20 successive home games in all competitions, drawing 2-2 against Millwall.

They relied on Adam Matthews' wayward cross to salvage a draw, but they remain bottom of the Championship and without a win at the Stadium of Light since beating Watford in the Premier League in December 2016.

Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle after the match, caretaker boss Robbie Stockdale said: "The fans crave success and they deserve it, so whoever is lucky enough to get the job and gets this place rocking again will have a fantastic club on their hands."

Sunderland have three opportunities in December to avoid going through the whole of 2017 without a home victory - maybe black cats are unlucky after all.

Maupay's miss

Try as you might, I'm afraid we can still see you Neal...

In this social media age there is no hiding place for footballers - everything they do is hyper-analysed and can be shared by thousands across the world.

Brentford striker Neal Maupay is probably wishing we could rewind to a time before the internet existed after his "miss of the season" contender against Cardiff.

After Sean Morrison had given the ball away on the edge of his own box, Ollie Watkins squared the ball for the Frenchman, who had the whole goal to aim for and bags of time - but managed to skew wide from seven yards.

His boss Dean Smith was supportive of his striker, saying: "Neal knows he should have scored and 999 times out of a thousand he does. He's had one of those moments you don't want to see on a football pitch."

The Bees were trailing 1-0 at the time and went on to lose by a further goal. scored by Danny Ward, who has played a part in nine goals against Brentford in nine games against the Bees.

Glee for the Lees as Luton net seven again

You have two sons playing for the same team and there is a derby game in the calendar - what do you do? If you are Rob Lee, you go to Twickenham to watch England play rugby instead.

As a former England, Charlton and Newcastle midfielder he might have known better, and he missed a stellar display from his two sons as their Luton side put seven past Cambridge.

That is not even half of the story, as Olly Lee scored from inside his own half - and, according to Luton, potentially from a different postcode to the goalposts - while his younger brother Elliot bagged a brilliant double.

Olly may feel grateful his speculative shot went in after listening to the thoughts of his boss Nathan Jones.

"We work very, very hard on our counter-attacking and our structure and he should've played it to Danny Hylton, because Hylton made a great run and he should've played it to him," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"Hylton wasn't happy and initially I wasn't until I saw the ball sailing over the keeper.

"They showed [David] Beckham's one for 10 years, they're probably still showing it - that's as good, if not better."

Luton were on the receiving end of a goal from behind the halfway line from Xabi Alonso in an FA Cup tie against Liverpool in 2006

Hylton led the way with a hat-trick for the Hatters, who have scored seven goals or more on a remarkable three occasions already in League Two this season.

How many times can you reuse a 'seventh heaven' headline?

Greens see red once more

Ryan Edwards has been sent off twice for Plymouth this term

When you've just been promoted, the odds are that the following campaign will be a testing one - unless you are Championship high-flyers Sheffield United, of course.

Plymouth have found out exactly that in League One, as they are second-bottom, but have been their own worse enemy with an EFL-high six red cards.

In September, boss Derek Adams said finishing games with 10 men was "killing" his side, but their disciplinary record has not got much better since.

The Devon side went into their game with Oxford on a six-game unbeaten run, but Ryan Edwards' sending-off contributed to a second 4-0 home reverse of the season.

The Pilgrims have now had five red cards in home games alone - the same as the number of points they have picked up from league games at Home Park this term.