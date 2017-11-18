Merthyr Town: Cash-strapped Martyrs thrashed 13-1 by Chesham United

Merthyr Town were re-established in 2010 after originally founding in 1934

Evo-Stik Southern Premier League side Merthyr Town lost 13-1 at Chesham.

The Martyrs have seen 80% of their squad depart the club because of a financial crisis and they fielded a development squad at Chesham United.

Merthyr have confirmed cash flow had become "extremely tight" and that the club "had no choice but to cut the playing budget significantly".

An emergency meeting of Merthyr's owners will be held Monday, 20 November after several boardroom resignations.

Merthyr trailed Chesham 9-0 at half-time on Saturday and were losing 13-0 before their consolation effort.

Historic highs and lows

Media playback is not supported on this device Archive: Merthyr Tydfil beat Atalanta

The Martyrs were in financial difficulty in 2010, but kept their place in the English pyramid.

Moments of glory in the past have included beating Italian club Atalanta 2-1 in the first leg of their European Cup Winners Cup tie in 1987.

Their third Welsh Cup win came in the same year in a 1-0 victory over Newport County.

The Martyrs played in the Conference, the division just below the Football League, for six seasons until 1995, their highest finish - fourth - coming in 1991-92.