Tranmere sign Oldham's Ollie Banks and Barnsley's Josh Kay on one-month loans

Ollie Banks
Ollie Banks played for Rotherham and Chesterfield before joining Oldham in July 2016

National League side Tranmere Rovers have signed midfielders Ollie Banks and Josh Kay on one-month loan deals.

Banks, 25, has joined until 17 December from Oldham, for whom he has made nine appearances so far this season.

Kay, 21, has made one appearance for Barnsley since arriving from AFC Fylde.

"They will help the group through a busy period coming up for us, particularly with the injuries and suspensions we are currently affected by," manager Micky Mellon said.

