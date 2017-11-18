Ryan Giggs: Wales assistant Osian Robert tips Welshman as Chris Coleman successor

Ryan Giggs was caretaker manager at Manchester United as well as assistant boss after a glittering playing career at Old Trafford

Wales assistant Osian Roberts says Ryan Giggs would be a good successor to departing Wales manager Chris Coleman.

Coleman was offered a new contract by the Football Association of Wales on Friday, but the 47-year-old tendered his resignation ahead of taking over at Championship strugglers Sunderland.

Giggs is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Coleman, with Roberts also among the list of leading contenders.

"I would like to think Ryan would make a good Wales manager," Roberts said.

Roberts compared a potential appointment of Giggs to that of former Wales boss Gary Speed.

Speed led Wales from 2010 until his death in 2011, with Coleman succeeding his friend and former teammate.

Despite struggling initially Coleman led Wales to a first major finals in 58 years at Euro 2016, where his side defied the odds to reach the semi-finals.

With Coleman now set to return to club management, Roberts says he can see why the FAW could be attracted to former Manchester United winger and caretaker manager Giggs.

Media playback is not supported on this device Chris Coleman: Farewell to a Welsh managerial hero

Giggs, 43, won 64 caps for Wales and scored 12 goals, and took temporary charge at Old Trafford for four games when David Moyes was sacked in April 2014.

"Obviously Gary [Speed] came into the role and was very inexperienced at the time, but did fantastically well," Roberts said.

"It is an unknown, but there are no guarantees anyway... experience does not guarantee you success.

"An inexperienced manager, albeit with experience second to none as a player, that would hold him [Giggs] in good stead."

Coleman's decision to depart as national team coach is a blow to the FAW after he indicated he felt he was 'the man to lead Wales.'

It is understood more than one offer was made to Coleman, while his request for the FAW to employ head of performance Ryland Morgans and psychologist Ian Mitchell on full-time contracts was also understood to be accepted.

Welsh football's governing body was also willing to spend £500,000 on new training facilities.

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

'Deep down he wanted to stay'

Roberts admits Coleman's exit is "disappointing", and says he thinks "in his heart of hearts" that the ex-Fulham boss wanted to remain in charge.

"Deep down, in terms of the negotiations we all knew there was only a 50/50 chance he would stay," Roberts told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"We hoped they would find some happy medium between the FAW and Chris that would allow him to stay, but unfortunately that has not happened and Chris has resigned.

"It is extremely disappointing because of the journey we have had and the plans that we had for the future.

"Both parties had to be happy and from a financial viewpoint that was not possible and that is the reality sometimes.

"I am 100% certain the Football Association of Wales wanted to continue and that in his heart of hearts, Chris wanted to continue as well. But the reality is something different and unfortunately it is not to be.

"Everyone, the players, the staff, everyone in Wales, wanted him to stay, so it is very disappointing."