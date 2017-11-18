BBC Sport - Leicester 0-2 Man City: John Stones will be out for six weeks - Pep Guardiola
Stones out for six weeks - Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says John Stones will be out of action for six weeks after picking up an apparent hamstring injury in the first-half.
