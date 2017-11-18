BBC Sport - Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The return of a lion - 5 reasons why Zlatan has been missed!
Five reasons why Zlatan has been missed...
- From the section Football
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in Manchester United's match-day squad for the first time this season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in April- BBC Sport picks out five reasons why fans have missed him.
WATCH MORE: Newcastle to beat Man Utd 10-0 - Will Ferrell
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired