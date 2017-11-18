Scottish Cup: St Mirren trounce Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale
- From the section Scottish Cup
St Mirren routed Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 7-1 in the third round of the Scottish Cup.
All seven Buddies goals came in the first half, with Gavin Reilly netting four of them.
Lewis Morgan, Jack Baird and Cammy Smith also scored for the visitors and Sean Wringe replied for Lothian in the second half.
There are 15 more ties later on Saturday, with the fourth-round draw on Monday.
Saturday's Scottish Cup (15:00)
Airdrieonians v Cove Rangers
Arbroath v Berwick Rangers
Banks O'Dee v Ayr United
Buckie Thistle v Brechin City
Clyde v East Fife
Dumbarton v Elgin City
East Kilbride v Albion Rovers
Formartine United v Forfar Athletic
Livingston v Glenafton Athletic
Montrose v Queen of the South
Peterhead v Raith Rovers
Queen's Park v Dunfermline Athletic
Spartans v Fraserburgh
Stenhousemuir v Alloa Athletic
Stranraer v Brora Rangers