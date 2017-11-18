Scottish Cup: St Mirren trounce Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale

Gavin Reilly scored four of St Mirren's goals away to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale

St Mirren routed Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 7-1 in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

All seven Buddies goals came in the first half, with Gavin Reilly netting four of them.

Lewis Morgan, Jack Baird and Cammy Smith also scored for the visitors and Sean Wringe replied for Lothian in the second half.

There are 15 more ties later on Saturday, with the fourth-round draw on Monday.

Saturday's Scottish Cup (15:00)

Airdrieonians v Cove Rangers

Arbroath v Berwick Rangers

Banks O'Dee v Ayr United

Buckie Thistle v Brechin City

Clyde v East Fife

Dumbarton v Elgin City

East Kilbride v Albion Rovers

Formartine United v Forfar Athletic

Livingston v Glenafton Athletic

Montrose v Queen of the South

Peterhead v Raith Rovers

Queen's Park v Dunfermline Athletic

Spartans v Fraserburgh

Stenhousemuir v Alloa Athletic

Stranraer v Brora Rangers