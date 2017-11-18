BBC Sport - Liverpool 3-0 Southampton Jurgen Klopp praises Reds' mood
Liverpool were in a really good mood - Klopp
- From the section Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool's patience and positive during their convincing 3-0 win against Southampton at Anfield.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired