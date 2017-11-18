BBC Sport - Football Focus: Man City will go all season unbeaten - Martin Keown

Man City will go all season unbeaten - Keown

Football Focus pundit Martin Keown says Manchester City will remain unbeaten this season and match Arsenal's 'invincible' 2003-04 season.

WATCH MORE: Newcastle to beat Man Utd 10-0 - Will Ferrell

