BBC Sport - African Footballer of the Year 2017: Watch former Afoty winner Adebayor score against Gunners

'Look at the celebration' - Watch Adebayor's goal against Arsenal

  • From the section African

Watch archive footage of former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Adebayor score for Manchester City against former employers Arsenal.

Read more about the 2017 nominees and cast your vote.

Top videos

Video

'Look at the celebration' - Watch Adebayor's goal against Arsenal

  • From the section African
Video

Listen: Captain Smith reaches brilliant century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Why Ferdinand and Lampard stopped talking

Video

Yarnold eliminated in first-run shocker

Video

Highlights: England thrash Bosnia-Herzegovina

Video

Second-half performance encouraging - Moyes

Video

'I feel responsible' - Newey emotional on Senna death

Video

Ladd's free-kick gives Wales narrow win

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: The best TMS moments as Australia fight back

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Owen second on jockey debut at Ascot

Video

NFL serves up some great plays for Thanksgiving

Video

You laugh, you lose - Christiansen v Parris

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired