BBC Sport - African Footballer of the Year 2017: Watch former Afoty winner Adebayor score against Gunners
'Look at the celebration' - Watch Adebayor's goal against Arsenal
- From the section African
Watch archive footage of former African Footballer of the Year Emmanuel Adebayor score for Manchester City against former employers Arsenal.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired