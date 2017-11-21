BBC Sport - African Footballer of the Year 2017: Watch former nominee Tony Yeboah's thunderbolt v Wimbledon

'That's wonderful' - watch former Afoty nominee Yeboah's thunderbolt

  African

Watch archive footage of former African Footballer of the Year nominee Tony Yeboah scoring with a thunderbolt of a strike for Leeds against Wimbledon in 1995.

Read more about the 2017 nominees and cast your vote.

  African
