BBC Sport - African Footballer of the Year 2017: Watch former nominee Tony Yeboah's thunderbolt v Wimbledon
'That's wonderful' - watch former Afoty nominee Yeboah's thunderbolt
- From the section African
Watch archive footage of former African Footballer of the Year nominee Tony Yeboah scoring with a thunderbolt of a strike for Leeds against Wimbledon in 1995.
