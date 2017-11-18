Celtic: Brendan Rodgers relishes Leigh Griffiths' 'moment of magic'

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers sent Leigh Griffiths on in the second half and was rewarded with the only goal of the game against Ross County

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says his side were rewarded for a "moment of magic" from Leigh Griffiths against Ross County.

Griffiths scored with a superbly-struck free-kick to extend Celtic's record unbeaten domestic run to 64 games.

"He can get a goal out of nothing," Rodgers said. "He bent it into the top corner and it was a great goal."

"It was always going to be a tight game, away [on the] coldest day since I've been here in Scotland."

Celtic dominated long spells of possession in Dingwall, but had to be patient to record the 1-0 win against the last side to prevent them winning an away game in the league.

Ross County were well-organised and relentlessly hard-working, and the first shot on target in the game didn't come until the 55th minute, when Moussa Dembele's effort was saved by the impressive home goalkeeper Aaron McCarey.

Rodgers felt his side were in command enough, though, to allow him to sacrifice a midfielder and send Griffiths on to play up front alongside Dembele.

"We felt we were dominating the second half and could take off one of our midfielder players and put on an extra striker," Rodgers said.

"A lot of his free-kicks of late since scoring for Scotland have been hitting the wall, off the target or not working the goalkeeper, but that one was absolutely outstanding.

"It's a very good win for us, on the back of the international break, a lot of the players being away. You come to a team who had a good result the last time they played against Motherwell, they were buoyant from that and they had two full weeks to prepare.

"The surface wasn't great, looked a bit long, a wee bit bobbly and that slowed our tempo down. We should have had a penalty in the first half, Callum McGregor was clearly impeded as he went to shoot, but overall three points, a clean sheet and an outstanding victory for us."

Rodgers was particularly pleased with the performance of midfielder Nir Bitton at centre-back, and although defender Jozo Simunovic was on the bench against Ross County the Celtic manager described him as "fit but not football fit" with Wednesday's trip to face Paris St-Germain in mind.

Ross County manager Owen Coyle felt his side deserved one point from the game, having worked so hard to restrict the visitors in the attacking third, and also having a penalty claim of their own late on.

"We [were] tactically very disciplined against the ball, as we had to be. We had a very good shape and when we broke out we carried a threat," Coyle said.

"My players couldn't have given any more and if we continue to perform at that level then we'll pick up many points as we strive to move up the league.

"We were still running strong at the end trying to get the equaliser and we could possibly have had a penalty at the end. it hit Dedryck [Boyata]'s hand but I'm not entirely sure if it was deliberate or not.

"We got into dangerous areas out wide and maybe a better final pass is something we can look at. They poured their heart and their soul in and I can't ask any more of that. If they keep giving us that, we'll be a good team."