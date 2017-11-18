Paul Coutts: Sheffield United midfielder fractures tibia and may be out for season

Paul Coutts was hurt in the first half of Sheffield United's win at Burton on Friday

Sheffield United midfielder Paul Coutts may miss the rest of the Championship season after fracturing his tibia in Friday's 3-1 win at Burton Albion.

Coutts, 29, was hurt in a challenge with Burton striker Marvin Sordell and was carried off on a stretcher.

The club said Coutts will have surgery.

His injury was a low point from an otherwise successful match for the Blades, who returned to the top of the table with two goals from captain Billy Sharp and another from Leon Clarke.

Speaking after the game, manager Chris Wilder said: "We are a fair team and a committed team and unfortunately through the course of games, seasons and careers you pick up these injuries. We have picked up a nasty one.

"We are a bit subdued. It's a difficult situation because we were outstanding and deservedly won the game."

Coutts has started 16 of Sheffield United's 17 league games so far in 2017-18, having been a regular in the team that won the League One title last season.