Scottish Gossip: Darren Fletcher, Moussa Dembele, Graeme Murty and Alan Archibald.

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher insists that he will never retire from international duty. (Daily Record)

Celtic's former head of scouting, David Moss, advised Everton they should push ahead with a £30m summer bid for striker Moussa Dembele, to replace Romelu Lukaku, and says it is inevitable the Frenchman will one day leave to join a side in one of the major leagues. (Daily Mail)

And Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes that Dembele can play his way into France's World Cup squad for Russia 2018. (The Sun)

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele was almost the subject of a £30m summer bid from Everton

Free agent Niall McGinn is a player that Hearts manager Craig Levein would like to make room for in his squad at Tynecastle, as he considers a clearout to allow up to five new signings in January. (The Scotsman)

Caretaker manager Graeme Murty says he would "agree straight away" if Rangers asked him to remain in the role until the end of the season. (Daily Record, print edition)

Murty also says that Portugal international Bruno Alves has reacted like a "consummate professional" to be left on the bench behind centre-back pairing Ross McCrorie and Danny Wilson. (Daily Record)

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald says it will be "unfair" if his side is forced to play nine games in December due to the Tynecastle main stand not being ready for Sunday's game against Hearts, and insists his club will fight against a fixture logjam. (The Sun)

Adam Rooney believes that despite not starting every week for Aberdeen, he will still end the season as the club's top scorer. (The Sun, print edition)

Kris Boyd's occasionally outspoken opinions as a pundit are not a concern to Kilmarnock manager Steve Clark. (Daily Mail, print edition)

St Johnstone striker Steven MacLean doesn't want the club to lose manager Tommy Wright, but admits Northern Ireland would ne "silly" not to consider him a candidate to succeed Michael O'Neill as the national team manager. (The Sun, print edition)

David Moyes has been blunt with his West Ham players as he tries to turn the team's form around

Dundee defender Josh Meekings considered quitting football after injuring his knee last season (The Herald, print edition)

New West Ham manager David Moyes says there will be no "pussy-footing around" as he lays down the law to the players and tries to move the team up the Premier League table. (Daily Express)

Other gossip

New Zealand legend Zinzan Brooke predicts the All Blacks will deliver a "60-point humbling" to Scotland at Murrayfield. (Daily Mail)

Former South Africa and Scotland coach Richie Gray says Scotland need to surprise New Zealand with some unexpected tactics if they are to have any chance of winning. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Gavin Hastings says the Scotland players must not be intimidated when they face New Zealand today. (The Herald)

Scotland assistant head coach Mike Blair insists the players have the confidence and self-belief to rise to the occasion at Murrayfield. (The Scotsman)