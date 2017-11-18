BBC Sport - Chris Coleman: Farewell to a Welsh managerial hero
End of an era as Coleman leaves Wales
- From the section Wales
BBC Sport Wales reflects on Chris Coleman's tenure as Wales manager as he leaves to take over at Sunderland.
Former defender Coleman, 47, succeeded the late Gary Speed in 2012 and guided Wales to an historic appearance at Euro 2016, where they reached the semi-finals.
