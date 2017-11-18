BBC Sport - Chris Coleman: Farewell to a Welsh managerial hero

End of an era as Coleman leaves Wales

  • From the section Wales

BBC Sport Wales reflects on Chris Coleman's tenure as Wales manager as he leaves to take over at Sunderland.

Former defender Coleman, 47, succeeded the late Gary Speed in 2012 and guided Wales to an historic appearance at Euro 2016, where they reached the semi-finals.

Top videos

Video

End of an era as Coleman leaves Wales

  • From the section Wales
Video

Newcastle to beat Man Utd 10-0 - Will Ferrell

Video

Ludicrous 'helmet catch' completes hat-trick

Video

‘What are you doing here?’ Froome strays on to Rosberg’s patch

Video

Highlights: Ruthless Australia through to semi-final

Video

Sunderland would be better off in League One – Jenas

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Wiggins shaping up for his rowing debut

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Five best shots: Goffin thrashes Thiem

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Man City playing cosmic football - Noel Gallagher

Video

Frampton ready to 'put on show' in Garcia fight

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Klopp feels 'really good' after illness

Audio

Jim Maxwell's ode to Ellyse Perry

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired