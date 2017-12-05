Match ends, Stirling Albion 0, Peterhead 1.
Stirling Albion v Peterhead
-
- From the section Scottish League Two
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Binnie
- 4McNeilSubstituted forSmithat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 2McGeachie
- 5Hamilton
- 3Thomson
- 7Morrison
- 6BlackBooked at 75mins
- 8Caddis
- 16Dickson
- 9MacDonald
- 10SmithSubstituted forKavanaghat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Kavanagh
- 12Banner
- 15Smith
- 15McMullan
- 17Foden
- 18Stanger
- 19McLaughlin
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 5McCracken
- 3Robertson
- 22McIlduff
- 20LeitchSubstituted forSmithat 86'minutes
- 33Gibson
- 6FerryBooked at 41mins
- 7StevensonSubstituted forBrownat 72'minutes
- 14McLeanSubstituted forRileyat 62'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Norris
- 10Cairney
- 11Riley
- 12Smith
- 17Adams
- 18Brown
- 21Hobday
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton
- Attendance:
- 456
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away12
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away21
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Peterhead 1.
Booking
Nicky Riley (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Nicky Riley (Peterhead).
Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ross Smith (Stirling Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Smith (Stirling Albion).
Hand ball by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Allan Smith replaces Jack Leitch.
Foul by Nicky Riley (Peterhead).
(Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Lee Hamilton.
Attempt blocked. Rory McAllister (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Foul by Nicky Riley (Peterhead).
Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Smith replaces Ewan McNeil.
Foul by Aidan McIlduff (Peterhead).
Callumn Morrison (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).
Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Dismissal
Andrew Black (Stirling Albion) is shown the red card.
Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).
Jordon Brown (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andrew Black (Stirling Albion).
William Gibson (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Jordon Brown replaces Jamie Stevenson.
Attempt missed. Mason Robertson (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt saved. William Gibson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cameron Binnie.
Attempt missed. Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Sean Dickson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.