National League
Solihull Moors15:00Gateshead
Venue: Automated Technology Group Stadium

Solihull Moors v Gateshead

Match report to follow.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 25th November 2017

  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • ChesterChester12:30Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • BarrowBarrow15:00BromleyBromley
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00WokingWoking
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • GuiseleyGuiseley15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00GatesheadGateshead
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
View all National League scores

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham2111642012839
2Dover21107427141337
3Macclesfield2111462320337
4Sutton United2110652925436
5Dag & Red219753325834
6Aldershot209653324933
7Maidstone United209652523233
8Woking2110382828033
9Boreham Wood2188531211032
10Bromley209563023732
11Hartlepool218762319431
12Maidenhead United217863131029
13Gateshead217772620628
14Tranmere217772118328
15Ebbsfleet2161052624228
16Fylde196763127425
17Halifax216782128-725
18Eastleigh215972427-324
19Barrow215792728-122
20Leyton Orient2156102736-921
21Chester213992132-1118
22Guiseley203891934-1517
23Torquay2135131834-1614
24Solihull Moors2133151940-2112
View full National League table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Winter Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired