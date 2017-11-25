Solihull Moors v Gateshead
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wrexham
|21
|11
|6
|4
|20
|12
|8
|39
|2
|Dover
|21
|10
|7
|4
|27
|14
|13
|37
|3
|Macclesfield
|21
|11
|4
|6
|23
|20
|3
|37
|4
|Sutton United
|21
|10
|6
|5
|29
|25
|4
|36
|5
|Dag & Red
|21
|9
|7
|5
|33
|25
|8
|34
|6
|Aldershot
|20
|9
|6
|5
|33
|24
|9
|33
|7
|Maidstone United
|20
|9
|6
|5
|25
|23
|2
|33
|8
|Woking
|21
|10
|3
|8
|28
|28
|0
|33
|9
|Boreham Wood
|21
|8
|8
|5
|31
|21
|10
|32
|10
|Bromley
|20
|9
|5
|6
|30
|23
|7
|32
|11
|Hartlepool
|21
|8
|7
|6
|23
|19
|4
|31
|12
|Maidenhead United
|21
|7
|8
|6
|31
|31
|0
|29
|13
|Gateshead
|21
|7
|7
|7
|26
|20
|6
|28
|14
|Tranmere
|21
|7
|7
|7
|21
|18
|3
|28
|15
|Ebbsfleet
|21
|6
|10
|5
|26
|24
|2
|28
|16
|Fylde
|19
|6
|7
|6
|31
|27
|4
|25
|17
|Halifax
|21
|6
|7
|8
|21
|28
|-7
|25
|18
|Eastleigh
|21
|5
|9
|7
|24
|27
|-3
|24
|19
|Barrow
|21
|5
|7
|9
|27
|28
|-1
|22
|20
|Leyton Orient
|21
|5
|6
|10
|27
|36
|-9
|21
|21
|Chester
|21
|3
|9
|9
|21
|32
|-11
|18
|22
|Guiseley
|20
|3
|8
|9
|19
|34
|-15
|17
|23
|Torquay
|21
|3
|5
|13
|18
|34
|-16
|14
|24
|Solihull Moors
|21
|3
|3
|15
|19
|40
|-21
|12
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired