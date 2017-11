Leaders Wrexham face the National League's joint top scorers Aldershot looking for a fourth consecutive win.

They are again likely to be without defender James Jennings but James Hurst is fit after returning in the win against Solihull.

Shots manager Garry Waddock is unlikely to make changes after the 2-0 away win over Hartlepool.

Aldershot trail Wrexham by six points, but have a game in hand over the resurgent Welsh club.