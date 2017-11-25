Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Ashley Young has not scored a Premier League goal since May 2016

A Lewis Dunk own goal saw Manchester United edge battling Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Brighton had been the better team up until Ashley Young's attempt from the edge of the area hit Dunk and looped over keeper Mat Ryan into the net.

Earlier, Anthony Knockaert and Pascal Gross both went close after getting behind the United defence.

Ryan produced a double save to keep out Romelu Lukaku's header and Paul Pogba's follow-up on the stroke of half-time.

United's win cuts Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points ahead of their trip to Huddersfield on Sunday.

Slice of fortune seals it for United

Jose Mourinho offered Brighton boss Chris Hughton a hug at the final whistle - the United manager clearly relieved to have won a match despite a far from vintage display.

It required a huge slice of luck to finally breach the Seagulls defence in a scrappy game - Young's shot deflected into the net off Dunk.

Young, who has not scored since May 2016, celebrated wildly. The dubious goals panel could yet rule in the former Aston Villa's player's favour.

United are now unbeaten at Old Trafford in 39 league and cup games - their last home defeat coming against Manchester City on 10 September 2016.

City are the next Premier League visitors to Old Trafford on 10 December and Mourinho knows his side will have to produce a better performance than this to beat their title rivals.

Lukaku looked flat throughout and now has one goal in his past nine games while Paul Pogba was unable to have as much influence as he enjoyed the previous week against Newcastle.

This will go down as an ugly win but Mourinho and his players will not care if they are top of the table come next May.

Positives for Hughton in defeat

Brighton failed to win any of their first three league games without scoring.

Yet they showed on their first league visit to Old Trafford since 1983 that they have since found their feet at this level.

Having lost 2-0 earlier in the season to Manchester City and Arsenal, the Seagulls will treat this latest defeat against one of the big Premier League heavyweights as another lesson in their first season at this level for 34 years.

They were well organised, hard working and deserved something from the game, while Mourinho admitted Brighton gave United "probably the hardest match we've had this season".

Gross was a constant menace while Bruno caused problems with his pace.

Even when United did get behind Brighton's defence, they found Ryan in fine form - his double save at the end of the first half added to the home team's frustration.

Man of the match - Pascal Gross (Brighton)

Brighton defended well with Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy both excellent yet it was Pascal Gross (left) who caused United problems at the other end of the pitch

What's next?

A midweek trip to Watford is next up for Manchester United. They face the Hornets at Vicarage Road in the league on Tuesday (20:00 GMT), the same night as Brighton host Crystal Palace (19:45 GMT).