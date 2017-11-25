Manchester United 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Match ends, Manchester United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
A Lewis Dunk own goal saw Manchester United edge battling Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford.
Brighton had been the better team up until Ashley Young's attempt from the edge of the area hit Dunk and looped over keeper Mat Ryan into the net.
Earlier, Anthony Knockaert and Pascal Gross both went close after getting behind the United defence.
Ryan produced a double save to keep out Romelu Lukaku's header and Paul Pogba's follow-up on the stroke of half-time.
United's win cuts Manchester City's lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points ahead of their trip to Huddersfield on Sunday.
Slice of fortune seals it for United
Jose Mourinho offered Brighton boss Chris Hughton a hug at the final whistle - the United manager clearly relieved to have won a match despite a far from vintage display.
It required a huge slice of luck to finally breach the Seagulls defence in a scrappy game - Young's shot deflected into the net off Dunk.
Young, who has not scored since May 2016, celebrated wildly. The dubious goals panel could yet rule in the former Aston Villa's player's favour.
United are now unbeaten at Old Trafford in 39 league and cup games - their last home defeat coming against Manchester City on 10 September 2016.
City are the next Premier League visitors to Old Trafford on 10 December and Mourinho knows his side will have to produce a better performance than this to beat their title rivals.
Lukaku looked flat throughout and now has one goal in his past nine games while Paul Pogba was unable to have as much influence as he enjoyed the previous week against Newcastle.
This will go down as an ugly win but Mourinho and his players will not care if they are top of the table come next May.
Positives for Hughton in defeat
Brighton failed to win any of their first three league games without scoring.
Yet they showed on their first league visit to Old Trafford since 1983 that they have since found their feet at this level.
Having lost 2-0 earlier in the season to Manchester City and Arsenal, the Seagulls will treat this latest defeat against one of the big Premier League heavyweights as another lesson in their first season at this level for 34 years.
They were well organised, hard working and deserved something from the game, while Mourinho admitted Brighton gave United "probably the hardest match we've had this season".
Gross was a constant menace while Bruno caused problems with his pace.
Even when United did get behind Brighton's defence, they found Ryan in fine form - his double save at the end of the first half added to the home team's frustration.
Man of the match - Pascal Gross (Brighton)
What's next?
A midweek trip to Watford is next up for Manchester United. They face the Hornets at Vicarage Road in the league on Tuesday (20:00 GMT), the same night as Brighton host Crystal Palace (19:45 GMT).
Line-ups
Man Utd
- 1de Gea
- 25A Valencia
- 2Lindelöf
- 12Smalling
- 18Young
- 6Pogba
- 31Matic
- 8MataSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 62'minutes
- 19RashfordSubstituted forFellainiat 80'minutes
- 11MartialSubstituted forMkhitaryanat 71'minutes
- 9R Lukaku
Substitutes
- 5Rojo
- 10Ibrahimovic
- 20Romero
- 21Herrera
- 22Mkhitaryan
- 27Fellaini
- 39McTominay
Brighton
- 1Ryan
- 2Bruno
- 22DuffyBooked at 87mins
- 5Dunk
- 3Bong
- 11Knockaert
- 13GroßSubstituted forBrownat 88'minutes
- 6Stephens
- 24Pröpper
- 20MarchSubstituted forIzquierdo Menaat 75'minutes
- 17MurrayBooked at 59minsSubstituted forHemedat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Kayal
- 10Hemed
- 18Goldson
- 19Izquierdo Mena
- 21Schelotto
- 26Krul
- 37Brown
- Referee:
- Neil Swarbrick
- Attendance:
- 75,018
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Isaiah Brown replaces Pascal Groß.
Booking
Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Pascal Groß with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
Tomer Hemed (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Attempt blocked. Pascal Groß (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dale Stephens.
Attempt missed. Chris Smalling (Manchester United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Henrikh Mkhitaryan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Pogba.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Marouane Fellaini replaces Marcus Rashford.
Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Attempt blocked. Dale Stephens (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Pascal Groß.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. José Izquierdo replaces Solly March.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Tomer Hemed replaces Glenn Murray.
Attempt blocked. Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Glenn Murray.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Henrikh Mkhitaryan replaces Anthony Martial.
Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
Goal!
Own Goal by Lewis Dunk, Brighton and Hove Albion. Manchester United 1, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
Attempt missed. Ashley Young (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Solly March.
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United).
Gaëtan Bong (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Juan Mata.
Paul Pogba (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion. Dale Stephens tries a through ball, but Glenn Murray is caught offside.
Booking
Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) because of an injury.
Foul by Anthony Martial (Manchester United).
Anthony Knockaert (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.