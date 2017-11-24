Swansea City v Bournemouth

Swansea City forward Tammy Abraham has a back injury and could miss the visit of Bournemouth

TEAM NEWS

Swansea forward Tammy Abraham is a major doubt with a back injury sustained against Burnley last weekend.

Wilfried Bony is on stand-by to make his first start since the end of September, while player-coach Leon Britton has a niggling groin injury.

Bournemouth forward Jermain Defoe will miss the trip to Swansea because of a calf problem.

Captain Simon Francis is suspended after his red card against Huddersfield last weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Mark Scott: "Swansea are the only team in the bottom five not to have made a managerial change so far this season and, although losing to Bournemouth would mean five consecutive defeats, Paul Clement is confident his job doesn't hinge on Saturday's result.

"Bournemouth were second from bottom themselves six weeks ago, but the Cherries have won three and only lost to Chelsea since then.

"While there was understandable attention on their Callum Wilson-inspired goal blitz last weekend, Eddie Howe's men have tightened up defensively of late too.

"With Swansea struggling to score, they'll fancy their chances of managing three clean sheets in a row for the first time in the Premier League."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement: "The owners are very supportive of my position here. They are not happy with the performances, the chairman is not happy with the performances, neither am I, and neither are the players.

"That is what we have to focus on, getting a better performance. We don't know if we will get the win on Saturday because there is a lot of randomness in football. But what we have to do is improve our levels, which have not been good enough over the last couple of weeks."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "We struggled for consistency last season and back-to-back wins we found tough to get. If we could achieve that this weekend, it would make a big difference to our season.

"You take the positives and negatives from winning and losing and we knew there were things we needed to improve from last week (a 4-0 win at home against Huddersfield) despite the scoreline.

"Every team has players and threats that can hurt you in this league, but I think we've looked more solid and more organised this season defensively."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Swansea players seem very low on confidence, in stark contrast to Bournemouth who have won three of their past four matches after taking four points from their first eight games.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten in the Premier League against Swansea (W3, D1).

The Cherries have scored two goals or more in seven of the last eight league meetings, including the last four in south Wales.

Swansea City

Swansea could lose five successive English top-flight games for the first time.

They have lost seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

The Swans have only had 23 attempts on target in 12 league matches this season.

Only Crystal Palace (six) have scored fewer league goals than the Swans (seven) this season.

Tammy Abraham has had a hand in a Premier League-high 71% of his team's goals this season, with four goals and an assist.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have won three of their last four Premier League games, collecting as many points in that run as their previous 11 matches combined.

The Cherries have allowed their opponents a Premier League-high 19 shots in the six-yard box this season.

Marc Pugh is set to make his 263rd Cherries' appearance, moving him one ahead of manager Eddie Howe.

Callum Wilson's hat-trick against Huddersfield last weekend was the first by an Englishman in the Premier League this season.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 37% Probability of away win: 35%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.