Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

Harry Kane has now scored 40 goals for Spurs in 2017

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored a late equaliser to deny managerless West Brom an important win at Wembley.

The England forward finally broke the visitors' resistance by tapping a Dele Alli cross through Ben Foster's legs on 74 minutes.

It denied the away side a first win in any competition since August and they are now 12 games without a win, a point ahead of 18th-placed West Ham.

The match came six days after West Brom sacked manager Tony Pulis, with his former assistant Gary Megson in temporary charge and Alan Pardew favourite for the job.

Former Bolton boss Megson had not managed a Premier League team since 2009, but his side took a fourth-minute lead at Wembley.

Spurs were sleeping as Jake Livermore played in Salomon Rondon, who nudged off Davinson Sanchez and rolled the ball past Hugo Lloris into the far corner.

But Kane grabbed his side a draw, leaving them 10 points behind leaders Manchester City and five behind second-placed Manchester United.

Baggies show fighting spirit

West Brom's heatmap (right) shows how much defending they did compared to Tottenham (left)

Megson said during his pre-match interview that he was "not Tony Pulis with ginger hair".

He made only two changes to the side that lost 4-0 at Chelsea last weekend, with Sam Field and Allan Nyom replacing Grzegorz Krychowiak and Gareth McAuley.

And, after snatching the early lead, his side were content to sit back and try to catch Spurs out on rare breaks.

But, despite their superiority in possession, Spurs were limited to just two shots on target in the first half.

Foster frustrated the hosts by slowing the game down at every opportunity, and he was eventually booked by referee Mike Jones in the 82nd minute.

In front of him, captain Jonny Evans epitomised a disciplined defensive performance, marshalling his backline alongside Ahmed Hegazi and Nyom.

It was therefore unfortunate that Evans' one lapse in concentration let Kane in for the equaliser as the West Brom defence was finally breached.

Their goal aside, West Brom struggled up front - having just six touches in the Spurs box - though Rondon did have a chance to nick a win at the end.

This performance was not far removed from the Pulis era, but the spirit the team showed will encourage the incoming manager.

Spurs' Premier League blip continues

Tottenham looked tired after their midweek win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and they switched off for West Brom's opener.

The Londoners had 72.6% possession in the game, but failed to carve out many clear-cut chances.

A lack of willing runners hindered their attacks in the first half, with only Son Heung-min their only real threat. Kieran Trippier put in cross after cross, but could not find Kane.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino took something of a gamble early in the second half, sending on Mousa Dembele and Fernando Llorente for Harry Winks and Jan Vertonghen.

The change certainly gave Spurs' more attacking impetus, and their equaliser - when it came - was deserved.

But they have gone off the boil in domestic competition, winning just one of their past four league games.

What's next?

West Brom host Newcastle in the league on Tuesday, while Tottenham travel to Leicester.

