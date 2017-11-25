Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 West Bromwich Albion
Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored a late equaliser to deny managerless West Brom an important win at Wembley.
The England forward finally broke the visitors' resistance by tapping a Dele Alli cross through Ben Foster's legs on 74 minutes.
It denied the away side a first win in any competition since August and they are now 12 games without a win, a point ahead of 18th-placed West Ham.
The match came six days after West Brom sacked manager Tony Pulis, with his former assistant Gary Megson in temporary charge and Alan Pardew favourite for the job.
Former Bolton boss Megson had not managed a Premier League team since 2009, but his side took a fourth-minute lead at Wembley.
Spurs were sleeping as Jake Livermore played in Salomon Rondon, who nudged off Davinson Sanchez and rolled the ball past Hugo Lloris into the far corner.
But Kane grabbed his side a draw, leaving them 10 points behind leaders Manchester City and five behind second-placed Manchester United.
Baggies show fighting spirit
Megson said during his pre-match interview that he was "not Tony Pulis with ginger hair".
He made only two changes to the side that lost 4-0 at Chelsea last weekend, with Sam Field and Allan Nyom replacing Grzegorz Krychowiak and Gareth McAuley.
And, after snatching the early lead, his side were content to sit back and try to catch Spurs out on rare breaks.
But, despite their superiority in possession, Spurs were limited to just two shots on target in the first half.
Foster frustrated the hosts by slowing the game down at every opportunity, and he was eventually booked by referee Mike Jones in the 82nd minute.
In front of him, captain Jonny Evans epitomised a disciplined defensive performance, marshalling his backline alongside Ahmed Hegazi and Nyom.
It was therefore unfortunate that Evans' one lapse in concentration let Kane in for the equaliser as the West Brom defence was finally breached.
Their goal aside, West Brom struggled up front - having just six touches in the Spurs box - though Rondon did have a chance to nick a win at the end.
This performance was not far removed from the Pulis era, but the spirit the team showed will encourage the incoming manager.
Spurs' Premier League blip continues
Tottenham looked tired after their midweek win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and they switched off for West Brom's opener.
The Londoners had 72.6% possession in the game, but failed to carve out many clear-cut chances.
A lack of willing runners hindered their attacks in the first half, with only Son Heung-min their only real threat. Kieran Trippier put in cross after cross, but could not find Kane.
Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino took something of a gamble early in the second half, sending on Mousa Dembele and Fernando Llorente for Harry Winks and Jan Vertonghen.
The change certainly gave Spurs' more attacking impetus, and their equaliser - when it came - was deserved.
But they have gone off the boil in domestic competition, winning just one of their past four league games.
What's next?
West Brom host Newcastle in the league on Tuesday, while Tottenham travel to Leicester.
Line-ups
Tottenham
- 1Lloris
- 15DierBooked at 58mins
- 6Sánchez
- 5VertonghenSubstituted forLlorenteat 60'minutes
- 2Trippier
- 23Eriksen
- 29WinksSubstituted forDembéléat 61'minutes
- 20Alli
- 33Davies
- 10Kane
- 7Son Heung-min
Substitutes
- 13Vorm
- 17Sissoko
- 18Llorente
- 19Dembélé
- 21Foyth
- 24Aurier
- 37Walker-Peters
West Brom
- 1FosterBooked at 82mins
- 2NyomBooked at 77mins
- 26Hegazi
- 6Evans
- 3GibbsBooked at 60mins
- 10Phillips
- 8Livermore
- 18BarryBooked at 26minsSubstituted forYacobat 79'minutes
- 28FieldSubstituted forMcCleanat 67'minutes
- 19RodriguezSubstituted forRobson-Kanuat 67'minutes
- 9Rondón
Substitutes
- 4Robson-Kanu
- 5Yacob
- 13Myhill
- 14McClean
- 17Burke
- 20Krychowiak
- 23McAuley
- Referee:
- Mike Jones
- Attendance:
- 65,905
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 1, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Ben Davies tries a through ball, but Fernando Llorente is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross.
Attempt saved. Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).
Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Hal Robson-Kanu tries a through ball, but Matt Phillips is caught offside.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Claudio Yacob.
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dele Alli.
Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion).
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Eriksen.
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Trippier.
Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Son Heung-Min.
Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Salomón Rondón (West Bromwich Albion).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur) because of an injury.
Booking
Ben Foster (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) with an attempt from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kieran Trippier with a cross.
Attempt missed. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Ahmed Hegazi tries a through ball, but Salomón Rondón is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Claudio Yacob replaces Gareth Barry because of an injury.
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
James McClean (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) because of an injury.
Booking
Allan Nyom (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion).
Goal!
Goal! Tottenham Hotspur 1, West Bromwich Albion 1. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dele Alli with a cross.
Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hal Robson-Kanu (West Bromwich Albion).
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Jake Livermore.
Attempt missed. Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Matt Phillips.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. James McClean replaces Sam Field.